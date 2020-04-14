Virus sours business for already-reeling dairy industry

This was supposed to be a rebound year for dairy farmers embattled by at least four years of depressed milk prices and then the coronavirus hit.

Schools, restaurants, institutions, and universities have closed to help slow the spread of the virus. That has wiped out much of the foodservice market which makes up for a big chunk of the dairy business.

Now farmers and cooperatives from Florida to Wisconsin to New England are dumping milk because there are no plants that will take it and the price paid to farmers has collapsed again.