Voichoskie joins Rural Radio Network broadcast team

Wilcox, Nebraska, native Alex Voichoskie has officially joined the Rural Radio Network broadcast team following her graduation from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

Voichoskie, a familiar face and voice to many listeners and viewers, first joined the Nebraska Rural Radio Association (NRRA) as an intern in the spring of 2018. Since then, she has been a regular contributor of on-air, digital and television content.

“Joining the Nebraska Rural Radio Association team is a great opportunity for me to give back to an industry that’s enriched my love for agriculture and rural Nebraska,” Voichoskie said. “I’m looking forward to beginning my career with a company that encourages new ideas and is committed to serving Nebraska’s agriculture producers.”

In her full-time role as a multimedia producer, she will continue hosting the weekly feature Friday Five, contributing to the Rural Radio Network daily programming, producing content for the KRVN Midday show and co-hosting the Max Country morning show, among other tasks. She will work from the Nebraska Soybean Board studios at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

Voichoskie majored in Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communication and minored in Animal Science at UNL. She transferred to UNL after graduating from Southeast Community College in Beatrice with a degree in Agriculture Business and Management Technology.

Voichoskie is a member of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and was awarded the NAFB Foundation BASF Grow Smart™ scholarship in 2018.

Outside of work, Voichoskie enjoys going home to spend time with her younger brother, two sisters and dogs. She also spends extra time baking, cooking, gardening and playing basketball and volleyball.

