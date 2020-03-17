Votruba Future of Farming Endowment Supports Future Agriculture Leaders

Nebraska FFA Foundation and St. Paul, Minn.-based AgriBank are honored to recognize former Nebraska FFA State Officer Keri Votruba through an endowment to honor his legacy in crop and livestock production.

Votruba, a rancher and crop farmer from Hemingford, Neb., was chair of the AgriBank Board of Directors when he died unexpectedly in October 2019.

“Keri was a tireless advocate for AgriBank, the Farm Credit System, and rural communities and agriculture,” said Richard Davidson, chair of the AgriBank board. “He was especially passionate about helping young people get started in farming and ranching. The endowment is a fitting memorial, because as a young man, Keri served as a state FFA officer in Nebraska.”

The endowment will recognize students with a Supervised Agricultural Experience in crop production or livestock production through the Nebraska FFA Association’s proficiency award program.

Stacey Agnew, Nebraska FFA Foundation Executive Director, says “I am very excited to help AgriBank pass on Keri’s legacy through FFA members across the state. This is such a great way to honor his support of agriculture, rural communities and young future leaders in agriculture, food and natural resources.”