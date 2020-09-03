class="post-template-default single single-post postid-482992 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

WATCH LIVE: Open Class Beef Show | 2020 Nebraska State Fair

BY Bryce Doeschot | September 3, 2020
Join the action from the 2020 Nebraska State Fair remote this year via the Rural Radio Network livestream!

Today’s livestream includes the 2020 open class beef show.

Schedule:
10:00 AM
– Ring 1:  ORDER – R.P.S. Shorthorns — Angus, — Hereford, — Red Angus, — Charolais

Ring 2:
ORDER – M.O.E. Limousin — Mains — Simmentals — R.O.G. — Gelbvieh/Balancer — Minature Herefords — Other Breeds — Chianina/Chiangus Regional Show

5:30 PM – Supreme Drive – Open Class Female and Bull Selection

This livestream is presented by Homestead Bank, with locations in Cozad, Lexington, St. Paul, Wolbach, Schuyler, Albion and Howells

