WATCH LIVE: Open Class Beef Show | 2020 Nebraska State Fair

Join the action from the 2020 Nebraska State Fair remote this year via the Rural Radio Network livestream!
Today’s livestream includes the 2020 open class beef show.
Schedule:
10:00 AM
– Ring 1: ORDER – R.P.S. Shorthorns — Angus, — Hereford, — Red Angus, — Charolais
Ring 2:
ORDER – M.O.E. Limousin — Mains — Simmentals — R.O.G. — Gelbvieh/Balancer — Minature Herefords — Other Breeds — Chianina/Chiangus Regional Show
5:30 PM – Supreme Drive – Open Class Female and Bull Selection
