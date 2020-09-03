WATCH LIVE: Open Class Beef Show | 2020 Nebraska State Fair

Join the action from the 2020 Nebraska State Fair remote this year via the Rural Radio Network livestream!

Today’s livestream includes the 2020 open class beef show.

Schedule:

10:00 AM

– Ring 1: ORDER – R.P.S. Shorthorns — Angus, — Hereford, — Red Angus, — Charolais

Ring 2:

ORDER – M.O.E. Limousin — Mains — Simmentals — R.O.G. — Gelbvieh/Balancer — Minature Herefords — Other Breeds — Chianina/Chiangus Regional Show

5:30 PM – Supreme Drive – Open Class Female and Bull Selection

This livestream is presented by Homestead Bank, with locations in Cozad, Lexington, St. Paul, Wolbach, Schuyler, Albion and Howells

——-

