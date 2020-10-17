Webinar – Lessons learned in COVID-19 prevention efforts among ag workers & employees

Agriculture work sites, shared worker housing, and shared worker transportation vehicles present unique challenges for preventing and controlling the spread of COVID-19. Consistent application of specific preparation, prevention, and management measures can help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. The Agri-Safe Network has put together a webinar to help identify best practices in Covid-19 testing and contact training that will help agricultural producers identify strategies for responding on their farm. The CDC Covid-19 prevention guidance for agriculture will also be shared to assist employers in adopting recommendations to protect workers.

Objectives: At the end of the presentation, participants will be able to gain an understanding of:

– current CDC/OSHA guidelines for COVID-19 prevention in the agriculture industry

– airborne transmission characteristics of SARS-Cov-2

– the principles of testing for infectious diseases

– the difference between the various tests currently available for SARS-COV-2

– COVID19 contact tracing protocols

Register for the AgriSafe Webinar here… https://learning.agrisafe.org/products/lessons-learned-in-covid-19-prevention-efforts-among-agriculture-workers-and-employers.