Webinar on economic impact of Nebraska agriculture

A webinar scheduled for noon on Thursday will present the findings of a new University of Nebraska-Lincoln study on the impact of the Nebraska agricultural production complex, to be released on the same day.

Agriculture is a pillar of the Nebraska economy, with the state’s total net farm income accounting for a little over 5% of total personal income, on average. This ranks Nebraska third-highest of the 50 states — and highest for any state with a population over 1 million.

This study is a joint collaborative effort of the Department of Agricultural Economics and the Bureau of Business Research within the Department of Economics and is funded internally by the university’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. It draws on substantial expertise in key issues affecting agriculture such as irrigation, natural resources, the agricultural equipment industry and community economic development.

The webinar will be led by Dr. Brad Lubben, associate professor and extension policy specialist in the Department of Agricultural Economics, and Dr. Eric Thompson, Karl H. Nelson Assoicate Professor of Economics and director of the Bureau of Business Research. It is being presented by the extension Farm and Ranch Management team in the Department of Agricultural Economics as part of its weekly webinar series.

Registration for the webinar is free and can be completed at farm.unl.edu/webinars.