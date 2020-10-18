Webinar to focus on current financial state of ag for Nebraska producers

A Nebraska Extension webinar on Thursday at noon will review the current financial positions of farms included in Nebraska Farm Business, Inc.’s annual farm averages.

The webinar will be led by Tina Barrett, director of Nebraska Farm Business, Inc., which provides financial analysis, business planning and tax services for over 400 farms and ranches across the state. It will include an overview of the average financial positions for operations this year, as well as review of financial ratios, cost of production and outlook for 2021.

The presentation is part of the Agricultural Economics Extension Farm and Ranch Management weekly webinar series.

Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.