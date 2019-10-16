Lower corn & beans, higher wheat. Crop progress report, some flags from South Dakota gave the national picture a bias. Another storm system is moving in. Some open days to get field work done. Bloomberg story with misleading story. African Swine Fever update. Exports to China. Stronger cattle market.
Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of Intl FC Stone
