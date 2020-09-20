class="post-template-default single single-post postid-486250 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Weekend Ag News Recap | Sept. 20, 2020

BY Alex Voichoskie | September 20, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Weekend Ag News Recap | Sept. 20, 2020

As the last full week of summer comes to an end, rest assured the Rural Radio Network will get you up-to-speed in agriculture news before fall officially begins. From stock show cancellations to stock show countdowns, keep scrolling to catch up!

Headlines from the week:
Videos from the week:

 

From Great to Grand – Aksarben Stock Show

 

Spreading the BS in central Nebraska | Harvest Road Show

 

Hurry up & wait – Harvest hasn’t begun near Henderson | Fridays in the Field | Ep. 17 

 

Falling for Nebraska Apples | Friday Five | Sept. 18, 2020 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: