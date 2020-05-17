Weekend Review: Agriculture News You May Have Missed

Another week has come and gone in the world of agriculture!

Our Rural Radio Network broadcast team has been covering news far and wide. Here’s a review of agriculture news you may have missed:

A rural Nebraska senior received a whopper of a surprise last week! Ashton Erickson, a 2020 graduate of Hayes Center High School, was awarded a $50,000 scholarship from the Burger King McLamore Foundation.

PLUS – Last year was the final year for the Barn Festival in Hastings, but when the pandemic began to hurt small businesses, the co-owner decided to coordinate a 2020 Barn Market to support local vendors!

Darin Fessler of Lakefront Futures and Options is this week’s guest on Trading Bits and Bytes.

Fessler discusses the rapid planting progress seen across the county, the latest WADE report, and recent concerns about the Phase One trade deal with China.

A hard freeze and frost was part of the conversation last week, but that doesn’t appear to be the case for the latest weather forecast.

Nebraska Extension Agricultural Climatologist Al Dutcher joins us to discuss the weekly forecast, which includes heat and rain.

