Women Managing the Farm plans June 17 webinar

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A program that helps to equip women with resources to manage their farm interests effectively will be hosting a free webinar on June 17 to discuss the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. and global economies.

Women Managing the Farm, a program housed at Kansas State University, will be hosting agricultural economist David Kohl for a one-hour talk beginning at 7 p.m. The talk, titled ‘Transforming the Black Swan into a Phoenix,’ will dig into how consumer demand may shape agriculture’s macro view in the coming decade.

Kohl is professor emeritus and member of the Academic Hall of Fame in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech University. In a career spanning five decades, he has dealt with agriculture’s “black swans” routinely, helping to guide the industry and related business through the economic whitewater.

The title of his talk is a reference to one of his main points: describing how agriculture can move past the current conditions and “rise like a phoenix, the mythical bird for regeneration,” according to information about the webinar.

Kohl will present specific strategies to producers, agribusiness owners and ag lenders, including time-tested strategies of resilience and agility to reenergize business decision-making.

There is no cost to view the webinar, but interested persons are asked to register in advance on the website for Women Managing the Farm.

Women Managing the Farm helps prepare farm women to successfully participate in multiple farm roles by having training, risk management tools and professional resources available to them through conferences, workshops and other opportunities.

For more information on the June 17 webinar, contact Debbie Hagenmaier at debbieh@ksu.edu or 785-293-2100.