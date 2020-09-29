class="post-template-default single single-post postid-487977 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

XtendFlex soybeans gain final approval

BY RRN Staff | September 29, 2020
Bayer’s XtendFlex soybeans are now ready for a full commercial launch in the U.S. and Canada in 2021, after a long-awaited import approval came through from the EU on Monday.

DTN reports that the soybean variety tolerates over-the-top applications of three herbicides: glyphosate, dicamba and glufosinate.

It has been touted by Bayer as its next-generation weed control platform and the company expects to be in a strong position to supply 20 million U.S. soy acres when the selling season arrives

XtendFlex soybeans will be Bayer’s second major product launch in soybeans in the last five years

