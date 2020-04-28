Young veterinarian embraces the challenges of rural practice

It is no secret that young people are one of rural America’s most valuable assets. Dr. Kristin Kohmetcher, a 2018 graduate of the University of Iowa College of Veterinary Medicine, has certainly made herself a resource for her local community.

A native of Lawrence, Nebraska, Kohmetscher grew up immersed in agriculture. She says her desire to become a veterinarian was largely influenced by trips to the vet with her parents. “I was amazed at the work veterinarians did,” Kohmetscher said.

Today, Kohmetscher is a practicing veterinarian at the Downs and Smith Center Veterinary Clinic in Smith Center, KS. With a shortage of veterinarians in rural America, Kohmetscher says it is not difficult to stay busy. Regardless of the challenges, she looks forward to serving her clients and patients for years to come.