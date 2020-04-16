April 16, 2020

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 4.20 (-0.10)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.20 (-0.10)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 4.20 (-0.10)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.30 (-0.09)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.30 (-0.09)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.20 (-0.09)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.20 (-0.09)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.35 (-0.10)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.10 (-0.09)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.20 (-0.10)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 4.18 (-0.09)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 4.22
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 4.22
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.35
- New Alliance – 4.35
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.28
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 2.90 (+0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Potter – 2.85 (+0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 2.95 (+0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Gering/Lyman – 2.81 (+0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 2.77 (+0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 2.79 (Steady)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 2.79 (Steady)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 2.89 (+0.01)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 2.81 (Steady)
- West Plains/Alliance – 2.81 (+0.01)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.20 (+0.01)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 2.90 (+0.01)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 2.86 (Steady)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Gering/Lyman – 3.01
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley/Potter – 3.01
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 2.99
- Farmers Co-Op – 2.93
- New Alliance – 2.93
- Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.11
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 6.87 (-0.05)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- New Alliance – 38
- Trinidad – 38
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Northern Feed – Call
- New Alliance – 36
- Trinidad – 36
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 40
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – ABI
- Trinidad – 28
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – ABI
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote