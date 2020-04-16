class="post-template-default single single-post postid-455639 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

April 16, 2020

BY Chabella Guzman | April 16, 2020
Area Cash Prices

Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 4.20 (-0.10)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.20 (-0.10)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 4.20 (-0.10)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.30 (-0.09)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.30 (-0.09)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.20 (-0.09)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.20 (-0.09)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.35 (-0.10)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.10 (-0.09)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.20 (-0.10)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC –  4.18 (-0.09)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 4.22
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 4.22
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.35
  • New Alliance – 4.35
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.28
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 2.90 (+0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Potter – 2.85 (+0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 2.95 (+0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Gering/Lyman – 2.81 (+0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 2.77 (+0.01)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 2.79 (Steady)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 2.79 (Steady)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 2.89 (+0.01)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 2.81 (Steady)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 2.81 (+0.01)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.20 (+0.01)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 2.90 (+0.01)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – 2.86 (Steady)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Gering/Lyman – 3.01
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley/Potter – 3.01
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 2.99
  • Farmers Co-Op – 2.93
  • New Alliance – 2.93
  • Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.11
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 6.87 (-0.05)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – Ask
    • New Alliance – 38
    • Trinidad – 38
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – Ask
    • Northern Feed – Call
    • New Alliance – 36
    • Trinidad – 36
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – Ask
    • Trinidad – 40
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – ABI
    • Trinidad – 28
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – ABI

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
