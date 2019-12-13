class="post-template-default single single-post postid-426767 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Dec. 13, 2019

BY Chabella Guzman | December 13, 2019
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 3.78 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.78 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 3.78 (Steady)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.03 (Steady)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.03 (Steady)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.79 (Steady)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.78 (Steady)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.00 (Steady)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.83 (Steady)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.78 (Steady)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC –  3.78 (Steady)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter –3.77
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 3.77
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.12
  • New Alliance – 4.12
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.77
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Potter – 3.59 (+0.03)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Lorenzo – 3.57 (+0.03)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Gurley/Lyman – 3.54 (+0.03)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.49 (+0.03)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.44 (+0.03)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.44 (+0.03)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.56 (+0.03)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.56 (+0.03)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.46 (+0.03)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.51 (+0.03)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.54 (+0.03)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.51 (+0.04)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Potter/Gering/Lyman – N/A
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – N/A
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gurley – N/A
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – N/A
  • Farmers Co-Op – N/A
  • New Alliance – N/A
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op – N/A
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.57 (+0.09)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 35
    • New Alliance – 35
    • Trinidad – 35
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 30
    • Northern Feed – 30
    • New Alliance – 30
    • Trinidad – 30
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – 39
    • Trinidad – 39
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 26
    • Trinidad – 26
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 26

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
