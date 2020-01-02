Dec. 31, 2019

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 4.28 (+0.05)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.28 (+0.05)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 4.28 (+0.05)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.48 (+0.05)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.48 (+0.05)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.27 (+0.05)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.21 (+0.06)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.43 (+0.05)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.26 (+0.06)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.21 (+0.05)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 4.26 (+0.05)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 4.21
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 4.21
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.56
- New Alliance – 4.56
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.21
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Potter – 3.66 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Lorenzo – 3.64 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Gurley/Lyman – 3.61 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.56 (Steady)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.50 (Steady)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.50 (Steady)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.64 (Steady)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.62 (-0.01)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.52 (-0.01)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.58 (Basis Change)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.61 (Steady)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.58 (Steady)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Potter/Gering/Lyman – N/A
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – N/A
- Crossroads Co-op/Gurley – N/A
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – N/A
- Farmers Co-Op – N/A
- New Alliance – N/A
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – N/A
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.92 (+0.03)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 35
- New Alliance – 35
- Trinidad – 35
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 32
- Northern Feed – 32
- New Alliance – 32
- Trinidad – 32
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 39
- Trinidad – 39
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 26
- Trinidad – 26
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 26
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote