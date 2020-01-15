class="post-template-default single single-post postid-433642 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Jan. 14, 2020

BY Chabella Guzman | January 15, 2020
Home News Area Cash Prices

Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 4.39 (+0.04)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.39 (+0.04)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 4.39 (+0.04)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.62 (+0.04)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.62(+0.04)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.39 (+0.04)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.39 (+0.04)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.62 (+0.04)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.37 (+0.04)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.32 (+0.04)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC –  4.37 (+0.04)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 4.42
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 4.42
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.67
  • New Alliance – 4.67
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.37
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.69 (-0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.67 (-0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 3.75 (-0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Potter – 3.65 (-0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 3.64 (-0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.59 (-0.01)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.54 (Steady)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.54 (Steady)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.67 (-0.01)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.64 (Steady)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.54 (Steady)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.69 (Steady)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.62 (-0.01)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.60 (-0.01)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Gering/Lyman –3.74
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley/Potter – 3.74
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.66
  • Farmers Co-Op – 3.55
  • New Alliance – 3.55
  • Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.69
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.77 (Steady)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 35
    • New Alliance – 35
    • Trinidad – 35
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 32
    • Northern Feed – 32
    • New Alliance – 32
    • Trinidad – 32
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – 39
    • Trinidad – 39
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 26
    • Trinidad – 26
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 26

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments