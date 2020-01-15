Jan. 15, 20

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 4.39 (-0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.39 (-0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 4.39 (-0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.62 (Steady)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.62(Steady)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.39 (Steady)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.38 (-0.01)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.61 (-0.01)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.37 (Steady)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.32 (Steady)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 4.37 (Steady)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 4.42
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 4.42
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.67
- New Alliance – 4.67
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.37
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.68 (-0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.66 (-0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 3.74 (-0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Potter – 3.64 (-0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 3.63 (-0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.58 (-0.02)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.53 (-0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.53 (-0.01)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.66 (-0.01)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.62 (-0.02)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.52 (-0.02)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.68 (-0.01)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.61 (-0.01)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.59 (-0.01)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Gering/Lyman –3.74
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley/Potter – 3.74
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.66
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.55
- New Alliance – 3.55
- Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.69
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.64 (-0.13)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 35
- New Alliance – 35
- Trinidad – 35
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 32
- Northern Feed – 32
- New Alliance – 32
- Trinidad – 32
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 39
- Trinidad – 39
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 26
- Trinidad – 26
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 26
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote