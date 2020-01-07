class="post-template-default single single-post postid-431895 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Jan. 6, 2020

BY Chabella Guzman | January 7, 2020
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 4.19 (+0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.19 (+0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 4.19 (+0.02)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.42 (+0.02)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.42 (+0.02)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.18 (+0.02)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.12 (+0.02)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.42 (+0.02)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.17 (+0.02)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.12 (+0.02)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC –  4.17 (+0.02)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 4.23
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 4.23
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.47
  • New Alliance – 4.47
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.13
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Potter – 3.65 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Lorenzo – 3.63 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Gurley/Lyman – 3.60 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.55 (Steady)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.51 (-0.01)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.51 (-0.01)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.65 (-0.02)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.61 (Steady)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.52 (-0.02)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.67 (-0.02)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.60 (-0.01)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.58 (-0.02)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Potter/Gering/Lyman – N/A
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – N/A
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gurley – N/A
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – N/A
  • Farmers Co-Op – N/A
  • New Alliance – N/A
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op – N/A
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.80 (+0.04)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 35
    • New Alliance – 35
    • Trinidad – 35
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 32
    • Northern Feed – 32
    • New Alliance – 32
    • Trinidad – 32
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – 39
    • Trinidad – 39
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 26
    • Trinidad – 26
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 26

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
