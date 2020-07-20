July 17, 2020

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 3.99 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.99 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 3.99 (Steady)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.17 (Steady)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.17 (Steady)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.97 (Steady)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.04 (Steady)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.14 (Steady)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.89 (Steady)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.99 (Steady)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.99 (Steady)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – N/A
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – N/A
- Farmers Co-Op – N/A
- New Alliance – N/A
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – N/A
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.20 (+0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 3.23 (+0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Gering/Lyman – 3.18 (+0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Potter – 3.18 (+0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.13 (+0.03)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.03 (+0.03)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.03 (+0.03)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.19 (+0.03)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.23 (+0.03)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.03 (+0.03)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.33 (+0.03)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.18 (+0.03)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.14 (+0.03)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Gering/Lyman – 3.11
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley/Potter – 3.11
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.08
- Farmers Co-Op – 2.97
- New Alliance – 2.97
- Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.10
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.53 (+0.05)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – ABI
- New Alliance – ABI
- Trinidad – ABI
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Northern Feed – Call
- New Alliance – ABI
- Trinidad – Ask
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – ABI
- Trinidad – ABI
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – ABI
- Trinidad – ABI
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – ABI
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote