July 31, 2020

BY Chabella Guzman | August 1, 2020
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 3.98 (+0.03)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.98 (+0.03)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 3.98 (+0.03)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.07 (+0.02)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.07 (+0.02)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.93 (+0.03)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.97 (+0.02)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.12 (+0.02)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.92 (+0.02)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.95 (+0.05)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC –  3.92 (+0.02)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – N/A
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – N/A
  • Farmers Co-Op – N/A
  • New Alliance – N/A
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – N/A
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.08 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 3.11 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Gering/Lyman – 3.06 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Potter – 3.06 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.01 (Steady)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 2.94 (Steady)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 2.94(Steady)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.03 (Steady)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.06 (Steady)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 2.96 (Steady)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.26 (Steady)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 2.96 (-0.05)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – 2.98 (Steady)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Gering/Lyman – 2.97
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley/Potter – 2.97
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 2.94
  • Farmers Co-Op – 2.87
  • New Alliance – 2.87
  • Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.07
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.28 (+0.04)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – ABI
    • New Alliance – ABI
    • Trinidad – ABI
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – Ask
    • Northern Feed – Call
    • New Alliance – ABI
    • Trinidad – Ask
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – ABI
    • Trinidad – ABI
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – ABI
    • Trinidad – ABI
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – ABI

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
