class="post-template-default single single-post postid-467143 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

June 12, 2020

BY Chabella Guzman | June 12, 2020
Home News Area Cash Prices

Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 3.99 (+0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.99 (+0.02)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 3.99 (+0.02)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.01 (+0.02)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.01 (+0.02)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.91 (+0.01)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.98 (+0.01)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.04 (+0.02)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.89 (+0.02)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.99 (+0.02)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC –  3.95 (+0.01)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 3.99
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 3.99
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.06
  • New Alliance – 4.06
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.94
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.12 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 3.20 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Gering/Lyman – 3.10 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Potter – 3.10 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.05 (Steady)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 2.98 (Steady)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 2.98 (Steady)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.10 (Steady)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.10 (Steady)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.00 (Steady)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.30 (Steady)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.05 (Steady)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.054 (+0.01)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Gering/Lyman – 3.13
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley/Potter – 3.13
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.10
  • Farmers Co-Op – 2.95
  • New Alliance – 2.95
  • Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.13
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.21 (+0.06)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – ABI
    • New Alliance – ABI
    • Trinidad – ABI
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – Ask
    • Northern Feed – 36
    • New Alliance – ABI
    • Trinidad – Ask
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – ABI
    • Trinidad – ABI
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – ABI
    • Trinidad – ABI
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – ABI

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: