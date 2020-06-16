class="post-template-default single single-post postid-467691 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

June 16, 2020

BY Chabella Guzman | June 16, 2020


Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 3.88 (-0.08)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.88 (-0.08)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 3.88 (-0.08)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.93 (-0.08)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 3.93 (-0.08)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.80 (-0.08)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.88 (-0.09)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.93 (-0.08)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.78 (-0.08)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.88 (-0.07)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC –  3.86 (-0.07)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 3.88
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 3.88
  • Farmers Co-Op – 3.96
  • New Alliance – 3.96
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.88
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.10 (-0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 3.18 (-0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Gering/Lyman – 3.08 (-0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Potter – 3.08 (-0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.03 (-0.01)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 2.97 (Steady)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 2.97 (Steady)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.11 (Steady)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.09 (Steady)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 2.99 (Steady)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.29 (Steady)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.04 (Steady)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.05 (Steady)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Gering/Lyman – 3.11
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley/Potter – 3.11
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.08
  • Farmers Co-Op – 2.95
  • New Alliance – 2.95
  • Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.13
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.17 (-0.02)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – ABI
    • New Alliance – ABI
    • Trinidad – ABI
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – Ask
    • Northern Feed – Call
    • New Alliance – ABI
    • Trinidad – Ask
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – ABI
    • Trinidad – ABI
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – ABI
    • Trinidad – ABI
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – ABI

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
