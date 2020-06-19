June 19, 2020

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 3.79 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.79 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 3.79 (Steady)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.83 (Steady)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 3.83 (Steady)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.74 (Steady)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.79 (+0.01)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.88 (Steady)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.69 (-0.01)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.79 (-0.01)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.76 (Steady)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 3.78
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 3.78
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.96
- New Alliance – 3.96
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.74
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.15 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 3.23 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Gering/Lyman – 3.13 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Potter – 3.13 (+0.02)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.08 (+0.02)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.00 (+0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.00 (+0.01)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.15 (+0.02)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.13 (+0.02)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.02 (+0.01)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.32 (+0.01)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.08 (+0.02)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.09 (+0.02)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Gering/Lyman – 3.15
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley/Potter – 3.15
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.12
- Farmers Co-Op – 2.97
- New Alliance – 2.97
- Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.15
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.26 (+0.03)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – ABI
- New Alliance – ABI
- Trinidad – ABI
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Northern Feed – Call
- New Alliance – ABI
- Trinidad – Ask
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – ABI
- Trinidad – ABI
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – ABI
- Trinidad – ABI
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – ABI
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote