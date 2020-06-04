June 3, 2020

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 4.03 (+0.07)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.03 (+0.07)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 4.03 (+0.07)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.13 (+0.07)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.13 (+0.07)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.00 (+0.07)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.08 (+0.08)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.12 (+0.06)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.98 (+0.07)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.03 (+0.07)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 4.04 (+0.07)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 4.03
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 4.03
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.16
- New Alliance – 4.16
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.03
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 3.02 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 3.09 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Gering/Lyman – 2.99 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 2.94 (Steady)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 2.87 (Steady)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 2.87 (Steady)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.01 (Steady)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.02 (Basis Change)
- West Plains/Alliance – 2.84 (Steady)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.24 (Steady)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 2.94 (Steady)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 2.97 (Steady)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Gering/Lyman – 3.03
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley/Potter – 3.03
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.00
- Farmers Co-Op – 2.90
- New Alliance – 2.90
- Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.08
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.02 (+0.07)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- New Alliance – 38
- Trinidad – 38
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Northern Feed – Call
- New Alliance – 36
- Trinidad – 36
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 40
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – ABI
- Trinidad – 28
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – ABI
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote