March 30, 2020

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 4.37 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.37 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 4.37 (Steady)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.57 (Steady)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.57 (Steady)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.36 (Steady)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.36 (-0.01)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.56 (-0.01)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.27 (Steady)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.37 (-0.01)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 4.32 (Steady)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 4.37
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 4.37
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.49
- New Alliance – 4.49
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.40
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.16 (-0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Potter – 3.11 (-0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 3.21 (-0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Gering/Lyman – 3.07 (-0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.03 (-0.03)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.11 (-0.03)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.11 (-0.03)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.20 (-0.03)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.09 (-0.03)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.14 (-0.02)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.46 (-0.03)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.16 (-0.03)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.17 (-0.03)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Gering/Lyman – 3.24
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley/Potter – 3.24
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.21
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.19
- New Alliance – 3.19
- Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.34
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.35 (+0.01)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 37
- New Alliance – 37
- Trinidad – 37
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 34
- Northern Feed – 34
- New Alliance – 34
- Trinidad – Ask
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 40
- Trinidad – 40
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 28
- Trinidad – 28
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 28
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote