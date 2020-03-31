class="post-template-default single single-post postid-451970 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

March 31, 2020

BY Chabella Guzman | March 31, 2020
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 4.43 (+0.06)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.43 (+0.06)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 4.43 (+0.06)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.63 (+0.06)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.63 (+0.06)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.42 (+0.06)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.55 (+0.06)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.63 (+0.07)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.33 (+0.06)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.43 (+0.06)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC –  4.38 (+0.06)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 4.45
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 4.45
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.57
  • New Alliance – 4.57
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.48
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.11 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Potter –3.06 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 3.16 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Gering/Lyman – 3.02 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 2.98 (Steady)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.06 (Steady)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.06 (Steady)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.15 (Steady)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.04 (Steady)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.07 (Steady)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.41 (Steady)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.11 (Steady)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.11 (-0.01)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Gering/Lyman – 3.23
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley/Potter – 3.23
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.18
  • Farmers Co-Op – 3.13
  • New Alliance – 3.13
  • Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.28
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.41 (+0.01)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 37
    • New Alliance – 37
    • Trinidad – 37
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 34
    • Northern Feed – 34
    • New Alliance – 34
    • Trinidad – Ask
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – 40
    • Trinidad – 40
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 28
    • Trinidad – 28
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 28

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
