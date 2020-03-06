class="post-template-default single single-post postid-445504 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

March 6, 2020

BY Chabella Guzman | March 6, 2020
Area Cash Prices

Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 3.87 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.87 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 3.87 (Steady)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.09 (Steady)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.09 (Steady)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.90 (Steady)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.89 (Steady)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.09 (Steady)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.86 (Steady)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.87 (Steady)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC –  3.89 (Steady)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 3.99
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 3.99
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.08
  • New Alliance – 4.08
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.98
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.61 (-0.06)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Potter – 3.56 (-0.06)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 3.66 (-0.06)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Gering/Lyman – 3.52 (-0.06)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.48 (-0.06)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.49 (-0.06)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.49 (-0.06)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.57 (-0.06)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.54 (-0.06)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.49 (-0.06)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.56 (-0.06)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.52 (-0.06)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.50 (-0.06)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Gering/Lyman – 3.52
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley/Potter – 3.52
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.49
  • Farmers Co-Op – 3.38
  • New Alliance – 3.38
  • Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.52
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.50 (-0.05)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 37
    • New Alliance – 37
    • Trinidad – 37
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 34
    • Northern Feed – 34
    • New Alliance – 34
    • Trinidad – 34
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – 40
    • Trinidad – 40
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 28
    • Trinidad – 28
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 28

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
