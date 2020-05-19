class="post-template-default single single-post postid-462579 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

May 19, 2020

BY Chabella Guzman | May 19, 2020
Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 3.87 (-0.04)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.87 (-0.04)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 3.87 (-0.04)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.93 (-0.05)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 3.93 (-0.05)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.84 (-0.04)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.91 (-0.04)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.96 (-0.05)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.81 (-0.05)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.87 (-0.04)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC –  3.83 (-0.05)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 3.87
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 3.87
  • Farmers Co-Op – 3.99
  • New Alliance – 3.99
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.87
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 2.95 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Potter – 2.90 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 3.00 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Gering/Lyman – 2.86 (Steady)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 2.82 (Steady)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 2.78 (Steady)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 2.78 (Steady)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 2.89 (Steady)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 2.89 (Steady)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 2.81 (Steady)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.21 (Steady)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 2.86 (Steady)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – 2.84 (Steady)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Gering/Lyman – 2.99
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley/Potter – 2.99
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 2.96
  • Farmers Co-Op – 2.84
  • New Alliance – 2.84
  • Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.04
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 6.88 (-0.02)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – Ask
    • New Alliance – 38
    • Trinidad – 38
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – Ask
    • Northern Feed – Call
    • New Alliance – 36
    • Trinidad – 36
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – Ask
    • Trinidad – 40
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – ABI
    • Trinidad – 28
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – ABI

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
