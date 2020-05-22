May 22, 2020

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 3.90 (-0.10)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.90 (-0.10)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 3.90 (-0.10)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.96 (-0.10)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 3.96 (-0.10)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.87 (-0.10)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.94 (-0.10)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.99 (-0.10)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.84 (-0.10)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.90 (-0.10)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.86 (-0.10)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 3.90
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 3.90
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.02
- New Alliance – 4.02
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.90
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 2.92 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Potter – 2.87 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 2.97 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Gering/Lyman – 2.83 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 2.79 (Steady)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 2.78 (Steady)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 2.78 (Steady)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 2.93 (Steady)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 2.86 (Steady)
- West Plains/Alliance – 2.78 (Steady)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.18 (Steady)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 2.83 (Steady)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 2.84 (Steady)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Gering/Lyman – 2.98
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley/Potter – 2.98
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 2.95
- Farmers Co-Op – 2.83
- New Alliance – 2.83
- Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.03
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 6.78 (-0.02)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- New Alliance – 38
- Trinidad – 38
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Northern Feed – Call
- New Alliance – 36
- Trinidad – 36
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – Ask
- Trinidad – 40
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – ABI
- Trinidad – 28
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – ABI
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote