Nov. 20, 2019

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 3.66 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.66 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 3.66 (Steady)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.91 (Steady)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 3.90 (Steady)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.67 (Steady)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.66 (Steady)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.84 (Steady)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.73 (+0.01)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.66 (Steady)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.66 (+0.01)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter –3.68
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 3.68
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.99
- New Alliance – 3.99
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.66
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Potter – 3.47 (-0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Lorenzo – 3.52 (-0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Gurley/Lyman – 3.49 (-0.03)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.43 (-0.03)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.42 (-0.03)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.42 (-0.03)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.45 (-0.03)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.41 (-0.04)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.41 (-0.04)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.47 (-0.04)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.42 (-0.03)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.41 (-0.03)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Potter/Gering/Lyman – N/A
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – N/A
- Crossroads Co-op/Gurley – N/A
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – N/A
- Farmers Co-Op – N/A
- New Alliance – N/A
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – N/A
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.31 (-0.05)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 32
- New Alliance – 32
- Trinidad – 32
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 28
- Northern Feed – 28
- New Alliance – 28
- Trinidad – 28
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 39
- Trinidad – 39
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 26
- Trinidad – 26
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 26
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote