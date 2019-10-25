Oct. 25, 2019

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 3.63 (+0.04)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.63 (+0.04)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 3.63 (+0.04)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.88 (+0.04)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 3.88 (+0.04)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.64 (+0.03)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.61 (+0.01)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.81 (-0.01 )
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.63 (+0.04)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.63 (+0.03)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.63 (+0.03)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter – 3.73
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 3.73
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.93
- New Alliance – 3.93
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.73
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Gering/Lyman – 3.64 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Potter/Lorenzo – 3.64 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 3.67 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gurley – 3.62 (Steady)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.59 (Steady)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.57 (Steady)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.57 (Steady)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.65 (Steady)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.62 (Steady)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.62 (Steady)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.57 (Steady)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.62 (Steady)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.60 (Steady)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lorenzo/Potter/Gering/Lyman – N/A
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – N/A
- Crossroads Co-op/Gurley – N/A
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – N/A
- Farmers Co-Op – N/A
- New Alliance – N/A
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op – N/A
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.45 (-0.13)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 30
- New Alliance – 30
- Trinidad – 30
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 25
- Northern Feed – 25
- New Alliance – 25
- Trinidad – 25
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 39
- Trinidad – 39
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 24
- Trinidad – 25
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 26
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote