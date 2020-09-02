class="post-template-default single single-post postid-482873 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Sept. 2, 2020

BY Chabella Guzman | September 2, 2020
Home News Area Cash Prices

Wheat

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 4.26 (-0.07)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.26 (-0.07)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 4.26 (-0.07)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.29 (-0.06)
  • New Alliance / Alliance – 4.29 (-0.06)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.26 (-0.07)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.26 (-0.06)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 4.34 (-0.06)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.29 (-0.07)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.26 (-0.07)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC –  4.24 (-0.06)

Wheat New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter –4.38
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 4.38
  • Farmers Co-Op – 4.52
  • New Alliance – 4.52
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.38
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Corn

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.46 (+0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 3.49 (+0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Gering/Lyman – 3.39 (+0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Lisco – 3.39 (+0.01)
  • Crossroads Co-op/Potter – 3.44 (+0.01)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.25 (+0.01)
  • Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.25 (+0.01)
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.46 (+0.01)
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.38 (Steady)
  • West Plains/Alliance – 3.29 (+0.01)
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.69 (+0.01)
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.39 (+0.01)
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.39 (+0.02)

Corn New Crop Bid

  • Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.44
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 3.49
  • Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley – 3.44
  • Crossroads Co-op/Potter/Gering/Lyman – 3.44
  • Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.44
  • Farmers Co-Op – 3.21
  • New Alliance – 3.21
  • Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.46
  • West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
  • West Plains/Alliance – N/A
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
  • Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
  • Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A

Millet Market

  • Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
  • Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
  • Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote

SOYBEANS

  • Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.97 (+0.08)

DRY BEANS

  • Great Northerns
    • Kelley Bean – 32
    • New Alliance – 32
    • Trinidad – 32
  • Pintos
    • Kelley Bean – 26
    • Northern Feed – Call
    • New Alliance – 26
    • Trinidad – 25
  • Kidneys
    • Kelley Bean – 43
    • Trinidad – 43
  • Navys
    • Kelley Bean – 27
    • Trinidad – 27
  • Blacks
    • Kelley Bean – 27

Yellow Field Peas

  • West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: