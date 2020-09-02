Sept. 2, 2020

Wheat
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Lisco – 4.26 (-0.07)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport – 4.26 (-0.07)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gering/Lyman – 4.26 (-0.07)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 4.29 (-0.06)
- New Alliance / Alliance – 4.29 (-0.06)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.26 (-0.07)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 4.26 (-0.06)
- West Plains/Alliance – 4.34 (-0.06)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 4.29 (-0.07)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 4.26 (-0.07)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 4.24 (-0.06)
Wheat New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney/Bridgeport/Potter –4.38
- Crossroads Co-op/Lyman/Gering/Lisco – 4.38
- Farmers Co-Op – 4.52
- New Alliance – 4.52
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 4.38
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Corn
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.46 (+0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 3.49 (+0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Gurley/Gering/Lyman – 3.39 (+0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Lisco – 3.39 (+0.01)
- Crossroads Co-op/Potter – 3.44 (+0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 3.25 (+0.01)
- Farmers Co-Op/Alliance – 3.25 (+0.01)
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – 3.46 (+0.01)
- West Plains LLC/Gering – 3.38 (Steady)
- West Plains/Alliance – 3.29 (+0.01)
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – 3.69 (+0.01)
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – 3.39 (+0.01)
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – 3.39 (+0.02)
Corn New Crop Bid
- Crossroads Co-op/Sidney – 3.44
- Crossroads Co-op/Lorenzo – 3.49
- Crossroads Co-op/Bridgeport/Gurley – 3.44
- Crossroads Co-op/Potter/Gering/Lyman – 3.44
- Crossroads Co-op/Lisco – 3.44
- Farmers Co-Op – 3.21
- New Alliance – 3.21
- Frenchman Valley Co-op – 3.46
- West Plains LLC/Gering – N/A
- West Plains/Alliance – N/A
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – N/A
- Scoular Grain/Sidney – N/A
- Oshkosh Grains LLC – N/A
Millet Market
- Crossroads Co-Op/Sidney – Call for quote
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – Call for quote
- Frenchman Valley Co-Op/Kimball – Call for quote
- Pine Bluffs Feed & Grain/Pine Bluffs – Call for quote
SOYBEANS
- Farmers Co-Op/Hemingford – 7.97 (+0.08)
DRY BEANS
- Great Northerns
- Kelley Bean – 32
- New Alliance – 32
- Trinidad – 32
- Pintos
- Kelley Bean – 26
- Northern Feed – Call
- New Alliance – 26
- Trinidad – 25
- Kidneys
- Kelley Bean – 43
- Trinidad – 43
- Navys
- Kelley Bean – 27
- Trinidad – 27
- Blacks
- Kelley Bean – 27
Yellow Field Peas
- West Plains/Berea-Alliance – Call for quote