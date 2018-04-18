Current list of WyoBraska area COVID-19 related closings, postponements, cancellations
Last Updated: 8:25 p.m. 3/13/2020
Colleges & Universities
- Chadron State College – No classes through March 20th. Classes will resume on Monday, March 23rd. (More info)
- Eastern Wyoming College – No classes through March 20th. On-Campus classes will resume on Monday, March 23rd. (More info)
- Western Nebraska Community College – No classes through March 20th. Classes will resume on March 23rd. (More info)
Public Schools
- Potter-Dix Public Schools – CLOSED through March 21st. Classes will resume on Monday, March 23rd. (More info)
Sporting Events & School Activities
- Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) – The RMAC (Chadron State College) has cancelled all spring championship and non-championship competitions and travel for the remainder of the current academic year (including track & field, and golf).
- College Rodeo – The first three rodeos of the season (Gillette, Torrington, and Fort Collins) have been cancelled. Decision will be made on the remaining two (Casper and Laramie) at a later date.
- National Junior College Athletics (NJCAA) – The NJCAA (Eastern Wyoming College, Western Nebraska Community College) is suspending all competition beginning Saturday, March 14th through Friday, April 3rd. This includes golf, baseball, and softball.
- Wyoming State High School Association (WHSAA) – The WHSAA and their 72 members schools (all Wyoming High Schools) have suspended all extra-curricular activities beginning Monday, March 16th through at least March 28th. The 3A/4A basketball tournament will not take place. Spring sport practices will be allowed at the direction of each school.
- Nebraska State Athletics Association (NSAA) – The NSAA has cancelled all district and state speech meets. Many Nebraska High Schools have cancelled all contests for the next few weeks, but no statewide ban has been made by the NSAA.
- Potter-Dix Public Schools – Has announced that PROM (scheduled for March 21st) has been cancelled.