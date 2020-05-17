Additional Test Results Brings Panhandle Total COVID-19 Count to 86

Unified Command confirms four new cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle.

A Cheyenne County male in his 40s and three female Scotts Bluff County residents, one in her 30s, one in her 40s, and one in her 90s. All cases are close contacts of a previously positive case.

The investigation is complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials. There are no community exposure sites identified. Exposure is defined as at least 10 minutes, less than six feet apart.

The case count for Dawes County on the state map has been corrected and remains at one case.

March 2-May 17, 2020

Positive: 86, Deaths: 0

Recovered: 54, Active cases: 32

Box Butte County: 1 case (recovered)

Cheyenne County: 10 cases (3 active, 7 recovered)

Dawes County: 1 case (active)

Kimball County: 10 Cases (10 recovered)

Morrill County: 10 Cases (6 active, 4 recovered)

Scotts Bluff County: 54 Cases (22 active, 32 recovered)

Throughout the month of May, we are reminding people to respect the following to keep Nebraska healthy:

Wear a mask when possible.

Wash your hands frequently. Wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and sanitize when available.

Monitor your symptoms. If you experience a cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, chills, muscle pain, or loss of taste or smell call your doctor, clinic, or our 24/7 line at 308-262-5764 before going.

Socially distance in public and at work. Use the six-foot rule as much as possible.

Only sit with people from your household when at church. Stay six feet from other households.

Stay home. Do not take unnecessary trips outside the home. Respect the ten-person limit. Non-essential out-of-state travel is discouraged.

Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.

Help kids follow social distancing . Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.

Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them . Do not visit long-term care facilities.

Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.