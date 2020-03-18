Banner Health Facilities, Including Torrington Community Hospital, Restricting Visitor Access

Torrington Community Hospital and other Banner Health facilities are joining other area hospitals in restricting visitor access.

According to a news release from Banner Health: To create a safe and secure environment for our patients and our health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, visitors will no longer be allowed in Banner hospitals starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 19. We understand this will be challenging, but we’re committed to take the necessary precautions to protect our patients, health care workers and the community.

There are two exceptions to the visitor restriction:

Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one adult visitor with them.

Laboring mothers may have one support person with them.

Because we understand the importance of engaging with loved ones, we highly encourage phone calls, FaceTime or video chats to stay in touch during this time.

All Regional West healthcare facilities including the Medical Center, all Regional West Physicians Clinics, Village at Regional West, Surgery Center, offsite physician clinics, and Urgent Care started restricting access March 13. Visitors 18 years and younger were prohibited to visit, unless they are a patient or parent of a patient. Those older than 18 and otherwise not prohibited are also being screened for fever or respiratory issues before being allowed access to Regional West facilities.