Bridgeport Dental to Re-open Following Positive Staff Test Results

Bridgeport Dental Clinic and Panhandle Unified Command have worked closely in preventing any potential concerns for employees, their families, and the community as they remain committed towards mitigating any further risk and keeping everyone safe and healthy.

The informed decision to reopen the dental clinic on July 7, 2020 will allow for ample recovery time of employees in accordance with the health district’s and CDC’s COVID-19 recovery criteria. Additionally, the dental clinic has remained stringent with the continued implementation of safety protocols through wearing of proper personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and face shields, sanitizing and disinfecting practices, social distancing when possible, frequent handwashing and sanitizing, and monitoring of symptoms.

These are trying times for businesses and communities and the dental clinic looks forward to reopening next week to provide important services to Bridgeport and the surrounding area!

If anyone is experiencing any of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, immediately call your local doctor, clinic, or our 24/7 line at 308-262-5764. We all have a part in the important prevention of COVID-19.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.