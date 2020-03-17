COVID-19 Case Reported in Lincoln Co., 2nd Case in Laramie Co. Wyo.

Health officials say the number of novel coronavirus cases in Nebraska has risen to 24, and in Wyoming the count has jumped to 11.

Nebraska DHHS officials said in a late Tuesday release that a case in Lincoln County is a man in his 50s who recently was on a cruise and traveled to California.

Two other cases have also tested presumptive positive, a Sarpy County man in his 30s who had contact with another case who was a business traveler from Virginia who was in the metro area, and a man in his 30s from Knox County who recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of COVID-19. All are self-isolating.

In Wyoming, laboratory testing has uncovered four more cases, including a second case involving a female from Laramie County.

The other new cases involve an adult female in Park County, an adult male in Sheridan County and an adult female in Sheridan County. No information is available at this time regarding the Park County or Laramie County cases, however, the two new Sheridan County cases are close contacts of two previously identified cases from the county.

In addition, a release from Nebraska Medicine says a doctor who worked at Bellevue Medical Center over the weekend has received an initial positive test for COVID-19. It is believed this case is related to a recent visit to Florida.

All patients and staff members who came in contact with this person have been contacted and advised on proper precautions they should take in light of the presumptive positive test. After a thorough investigation, nine patients who had contact with this doctor have been notified. The test result must be verified by the CDC in order to be considered official.