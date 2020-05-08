COVID-19 Testing Slots Still Available for Weekend Test Sites

Panhandle Public Health District officials say there is still plenty of room for those seeking testing for COVID-19 this weekend.

Registration numbers as of May 8 @ 5:30p.m.:

Sidney – 50 registered/100 available

Oshkosh – 30 registered/100 available

Bridgeport – 29 registered/100 available

Alliance – 37 registered/100 available

Chadron – Registration will be available starting Saturday

Gordon – Registration will be available starting Saturday

The free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available for those with symptoms or at risk of being exposed, and is not an antibody test. Testing is available for Panhandle residents, and minors need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

PPHD says increased COVID-19 testing is an important piece to finding the virus and keeping people, families, and communities safe from disease spread.

You can sign up for the testing at this link.