First COVID Case in Sioux Co.; Panhandle Testing Next Week

Unified Command confirms nine new COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle Friday, including the first case reported in Sioux County.
The additional cases bring the region’s total case count since March 2 to 209 out of 4,140 tests, for a total positivity rate of 4.8%. 90 cases remain active with nine current hospitalizations. Two virus-related deaths have taken place, and 117 have recovered.
Free drive-thru testing will be available in four Panhandle locations next week:
- Chadron: Wednesday from 8am-Noon: Chadron Community Hospital, 825 Centennial Drive, testing will be on the west side of the building
- Alliance: Thursday from 8am-Noon: Alliance Fire Department, 315 Cheyenne Ave
- Scottsbluff: Friday & Saturday from 8am-Noon: Panhandle Public Health District, 18 W. 16th St
- Sidney: Sunday from 8am-Noon: Location to Be Announced
COVID-19 testing is also available at Community Action Health Center Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7a-8a. Testing is open to those that are symptomatic. Sign up today https://tinyurl.com/Y8P6YU02.
If you are experiencing symptoms currently, don’t wait for testing call your doctor, clinic, or our 24/7 line at 308-262-5764.
Case information, including new positives, are as follows:
|County
|Demographics
|Exposure Type
|Scotts Bluff
|Female in her 20s
|Community Spread
|Scotts Bluff
|Female in her 30s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Female in her 40s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Male in his teens
|Unknown
|Scotts Bluff
|Male in his 40s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Males in his 60s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Males in his 60s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Male in his 80s
|Community Spread
|Sioux
|Male in his 20s
|Close Contact
March 2-June 12, 2020
- Banner County: 1 case (active)
- Box Butte County: 3 cases (1 active, 2 recovered)
- Cheyenne County: 11 cases (2 active, 9 recovered)
- Dawes County: 1 case (recovered)
- Garden County: 4 cases (recovered)
- Kimball County: 10 cases (10 recovered)
- Morrill County: 11 cases (1 active, 10 recovered)
- Scotts Bluff County: 167 Cases (84 active, 81 recovered, 2 deaths)
- Sioux County: 1 case (active)