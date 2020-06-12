First COVID Case in Sioux Co.; Panhandle Testing Next Week

Unified Command confirms nine new COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle Friday, including the first case reported in Sioux County.

The additional cases bring the region’s total case count since March 2 to 209 out of 4,140 tests, for a total positivity rate of 4.8%. 90 cases remain active with nine current hospitalizations. Two virus-related deaths have taken place, and 117 have recovered.

Free drive-thru testing will be available in four Panhandle locations next week:

Chadron: Wednesday from 8am-Noon: Chadron Community Hospital, 825 Centennial Drive, testing will be on the west side of the building

Alliance: Thursday from 8am-Noon: Alliance Fire Department, 315 Cheyenne Ave

Scottsbluff: Friday & Saturday from 8am-Noon: Panhandle Public Health District, 18 W. 16 th St

Sidney: Sunday from 8am-Noon: Location to Be Announced

COVID-19 testing is also available at Community Action Health Center Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7a-8a. Testing is open to those that are symptomatic. Sign up today https://tinyurl.com/Y8P6YU02.

If you are experiencing symptoms currently, don’t wait for testing call your doctor, clinic, or our 24/7 line at 308-262-5764.

Case information, including new positives, are as follows:

County Demographics Exposure Type Scotts Bluff Female in her 20s Community Spread Scotts Bluff Female in her 30s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 40s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Male in his teens Unknown Scotts Bluff Male in his 40s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Males in his 60s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Males in his 60s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Male in his 80s Community Spread Sioux Male in his 20s Close Contact

March 2-June 12, 2020