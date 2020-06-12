class="post-template-default single single-post postid-467182 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

First COVID Case in Sioux Co.; Panhandle Testing Next Week

BY PPHD / Unified Command | June 12, 2020
Unified Command confirms nine new COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle Friday, including the first case reported in Sioux County.

The additional cases bring the region’s total case count since March 2 to 209 out of 4,140 tests, for a total positivity rate of 4.8%. 90 cases remain active with nine current hospitalizations. Two virus-related deaths have taken place, and 117 have recovered.

Free drive-thru testing will be available in four Panhandle locations next week:

  • Chadron: Wednesday from 8am-Noon: Chadron Community Hospital, 825 Centennial Drive, testing will be on the west side of the building
  • Alliance: Thursday from 8am-Noon: Alliance Fire Department, 315 Cheyenne Ave
  • Scottsbluff: Friday & Saturday from 8am-Noon: Panhandle Public Health District, 18 W. 16th St
  • Sidney: Sunday from 8am-Noon: Location to Be Announced

COVID-19 testing is also available at Community Action Health Center Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7a-8a.  Testing is open to those that are symptomatic. Sign up today https://tinyurl.com/Y8P6YU02

If you are experiencing symptoms currently, don’t wait for testing call your doctor, clinic, or our 24/7 line at 308-262-5764.

Case information, including new positives, are as follows:

County Demographics Exposure Type
Scotts Bluff Female in her 20s Community Spread
Scotts Bluff Female in her 30s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Female in her 40s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Male in his teens Unknown
Scotts Bluff Male in his 40s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Males in his 60s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Males in his 60s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Male in his 80s Community Spread
Sioux Male in his 20s Close Contact

 

March 2-June 12, 2020

 

  • Banner County: 1 case (active)
  • Box Butte County: 3 cases (1 active, 2 recovered)
  • Cheyenne County: 11 cases (2 active, 9 recovered)
  • Dawes County: 1 case (recovered)
  • Garden County: 4 cases (recovered)
  • Kimball County: 10 cases (10 recovered)
  • Morrill County: 11 cases (1 active, 10 recovered)
  • Scotts Bluff County: 167 Cases (84 active, 81 recovered, 2 deaths)
  • Sioux County: 1 case (active)
