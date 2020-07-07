Fourth COVID-19 Related Death Reported in the Panhandle

Scotts Bluff County reports the fourth death in the Panhandle, a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions.
“We share our deepest condolences with the family of this gentleman,” said Paulette Schnell, Director of Scotts Bluff County Health Department. “As a community, it’s critical we continue taking every precaution against the COVID-19 virus for our most vulnerable.”
Panhandle Unified Command has begun updating a weekly COVID-19 Risk Dial to provide a summary of current conditions for the Panhandle Public Health District jurisdiction. Each color incorporates federal and national guidance published by top public health experts and is coupled with specific guidance.
Please be advised this is guidance only and does not replace federal, state, or local direct health measures. At-risk and vulnerable populations should take stringent precautions.
Testing opportunities for the week of July 6:
- Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
- Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays, 7-8am
- Gordon Clinic parking lot: Thursday (7/9) 2-4pm, Monday (7/13) 3-4pm, and Thursday (7/16) 3-4pm
- Call for an appointment: 308-282-6334 or 308-282-1442
- There is no charge for this testing.
- Morrill County Community Hospital: Daily
- Call for testing, insurance will be billed
- Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.
Unified Command confirms three more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle:
|County
|Demographics
|Exposure Type
|Morrill
|Female in her 50s
|Community Spread
|Scotts Bluff
|Female in her 20s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Female in her 20s
|Close Contact
Close contact and exposure are defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart. There are no community exposure sites identified. The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.
Ten new recoveries: three in Cheyenne County, two in Morrill County, three in Scotts Bluff County, and two in Sheridan County, brings the total recoveries to 228.
March 2-July 7, 2020
Total Tests Conducted: 5,670
Positive: 338
Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.9%
Recovered: 228
Active Cases: 106
Active Hospitalizations: 1
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 33
Deaths: 4
-
- Banner County: 2 case (1 active, 1 recovered)
- Box Butte County: 3 cases (recovered)
- Cheyenne County: 20 cases (recovered)
- Dawes County: 4 cases (2 active, 2 recovered)
- Garden County: 4 cases (recovered)
- Kimball County: 13 cases (1 active, 12 recovered)
- Morrill County: 51 cases (22 active, 29 recovered)
- Scotts Bluff County: 227 cases (74 active, 149 recovered, 4 deaths)
- Sheridan County: 8 cases (6 active, 2 recovered)
- Sioux County: 6 cases (recovered)