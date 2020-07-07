Fourth COVID-19 Related Death Reported in the Panhandle

Scotts Bluff County reports the fourth death in the Panhandle, a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

“We share our deepest condolences with the family of this gentleman,” said Paulette Schnell, Director of Scotts Bluff County Health Department. “As a community, it’s critical we continue taking every precaution against the COVID-19 virus for our most vulnerable.”

Panhandle Unified Command has begun updating a weekly COVID-19 Risk Dial to provide a summary of current conditions for the Panhandle Public Health District jurisdiction. Each color incorporates federal and national guidance published by top public health experts and is coupled with specific guidance.

Please be advised this is guidance only and does not replace federal, state, or local direct health measures. At-risk and vulnerable populations should take stringent precautions.

Testing opportunities for the week of July 6:

Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am Testnebraska.com

Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays, 7-8am https://tinyurl.com/y7msahzq

Gordon Clinic parking lot: Thursday (7/9) 2-4pm, Monday (7/13) 3-4pm, and Thursday (7/16) 3-4pm Call for an appointment: 308-282-6334 or 308-282-1442 There is no charge for this testing.

Morrill County Community Hospital: Daily Call for testing, insurance will be billed

Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

Unified Command confirms three more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle:

County Demographics Exposure Type Morrill Female in her 50s Community Spread Scotts Bluff Female in her 20s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 20s Close Contact

Close contact and exposure are defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart. There are no community exposure sites identified. The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

Ten new recoveries: three in Cheyenne County, two in Morrill County, three in Scotts Bluff County, and two in Sheridan County, brings the total recoveries to 228.

March 2-July 7, 2020

Total Tests Conducted: 5,670

Positive: 338

Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.9%

Recovered: 228

Active Cases: 106

Active Hospitalizations: 1

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 33

Deaths: 4