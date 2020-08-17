Goshen County Records First COVID19-Related Death

Wyoming health officials say the total number of deaths among Wyoming residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 has increased by three, including a Goshen County woman.

The Wyoming Department of Health says an adult woman from Goshen County who had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 died recently. The woman had not been hospitalized.

The July passing of a Sheridan County resident has been added to the state’s total of coronavirus-related deaths. The older adult man had tested positive for the virus and was being cared for in a Montana long-term care facility at the time of his virus exposure and death.

In addition, an older adult Platte County man died in a Florida long-term care facility in July after exposure to the virus there. This person’s death will also be added to Wyoming’s count due to residency.

The recent coronavirus-related death of a man in a Sheridan County hospital will not be added to Wyoming’s total as it was determined the man was an out-of-state resident.

Deaths associated with COVID-19 are being counted by WDH in the same manner as influenza-related deaths have long been reported in Wyoming. Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on the location of a person’s permanent residence and official death certificate information. If the disease did not cause or contribute to the person’s death, that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 33 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,829 lab-confirmed cases and 502 probable cases reported.

It is not unexpected for death certificate information from other states to be delayed.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.