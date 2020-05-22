Gov. Pete Ricketts Provides Friday Update on Nebraska’s Response to COVID-19

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts hosted his daily coronavirus press briefing at the State Capitol. He reminded Nebraskans to be mindful of physical distancing and good hygiene over the Memorial Day weekend. He also shared data confirming that the state’s hospital system continues to have plenty of capacity to treat Nebraskans who need care.

Watch the full press conference below:

Dr. Kelly Caverzagie, VP for Education at Nebraska Medicine, joined the Governor to talk about training resources available to health care workers in the state.

Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt also took part in the press event to provide an update on NDE’s summer learning plans.

Gov. Ricketts: Hospital Capacity

We cannot stop transmission of the virus, but we have been successfully slowing the spread.

Our hospitals remain stable and are in good shape.

Hospital data:

o Hospital beds available: 43% (1,676 available of 3,901 total beds)

o ICU beds available: 36% (264 available of 735 total ICU beds)

o Ventilators available: 77% (609 available of 787 total ventilators)

Gov. Ricketts: Test Nebraska

We continue to encourage people to take the TestNebraska.com assessment.

I want to remind folks that Test Nebraska will be in the following communities next week:

o Omaha, Lincoln, Hastings, Kearney, York, Seward, Beatrice, and Clay Center.

Commissioner Blomstedt: Summer School Guidance

As we continue to open school environments, we’re being very thoughtful about developing plans to promote social distancing.

We’ve had conversations about moving forward with at least some in-person learning environments.

o We’ve largely chosen to use a 15-student limit in keeping with the State’s childcare directive.

o We have interest in serving students with special needs and who may need one-on-one attention.

o We also want to help students for whom remote learning was not ideal. We want to make sure they’re caught up.

Our Launch Nebraska website (www.launchne.com) has guidance for summer school as well as learning guidance for students with disabilities.

The directed health measures (DHMs) going into effect on June 1st will allow larger graduation ceremonies to take place.

o We encourage schools to work with their local health departments to host ceremonies in a safe, appropriate way.

Dr. Caverzagie: Health Care Training