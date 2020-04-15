Latest Panhandle COVID Case Investigations Do Not Add New Exposure Locations

Unified Command provides additional details regarding Cheyenne County, Morrill County, and Scotts Bluff County positive cases announced on April 14, 2020. The investigation has occurred and all close contacts were notified.

According to the latest release, the trace investigations found the Cheyenne County man in his 60s who tested positive for COVID-19 had traveled, and a woman in her 40s in Scotts Bluff County was a close contact of a previous positive case. The cases of a Morrill County woman in her 70s, and a Scotts Bluff County teenage girl have been labeled community spread cases, indicating neither could be traced to other existing positive cases or to travel.

In this continually evolving situation, we have updated guidance that exposure is defined as at least 10 minutes, less than six feet apart. With this updated information, there are no more additional community exposure locations to report or list on the PPHD website.

In a separate news release, Sidney Regional Medical Center Extended Care confirmed a first case to test positive for COVID19 in Sidney. The resident was screened upon the recognition of the

only symptom, that of a sore throat, and while a roommate tested negative, both were transferred to the hospital’s COVID unit to quarantine. Families of both residents were notified of the test results.

“The staff has been preparing for this situation and continue to operate under rigorous infection control procedures,” stated SRMC

medical director for Extended Care, Dr. Rebecca Allard M.D. “The organization is taking every precaution to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and staff.”

PPHD/Unified Command says from March 2 to the afternoon of April 15, a total of 640 tests had been conduct in the Panhandle, with 32 positive tests and 13 recoveries. Morrill and Box Butte Counties each had one case, three cases have tested positive in Cheyenne County with one recovery, Kimball County had 10 cases with nine recoveries, and Scotts Bluff County had 16 positive test results with three recoveries

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.

.