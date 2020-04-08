Minatare Elementary Teachers, Students Keep in Touch with Drive and Wave

Teachers and children of Minatare Elementary had the chance to connect Tuesday, albeit somewhat briefly and with a lot of social distancing, as the staff held a Drive and Wave in the afternoon.

Principal Lori Wolf says closure of schools has been difficult on both kids and teachers alike, and staff wanted the kids to know they were on the minds of educators, and “I hope they just understand we love and miss them, and we’re thinking about them every day.”

Wolf told KNEB News just before the event it was going to be great to see the smiling faces of the children, which also helps teachers cope with the closure of school buildings in Minatare and across the state. “It’s going to be very uplifting for them, they’ve been very excited planning this whole thing,” said Wolf, “They’ve done signs and messages on their cars. They’re very excited to get to see their kids.”

A line of about 15 to 20 vehicles led by a police cruiser more than half an hour weaving its way through the streets with adults and their children on the sidewalks smiling, waving and holding signs as Educators passed.

Some of the teachers even tossed t-shirts for the kids as the motorcade passed by.