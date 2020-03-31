Morrill Co. Joins Others Restricting Courthouse Access

Officials in Morrill County say they are joining other county governments in restricting public access to the courthouse, effective April 6.

Morrill County Clerk Kathleen Brandt says in a release the courthouse doors will still be open, however access to the Clerk, Treasurer, Assessor and Veteran’s offices will be by appointment only.

To make appointments, contact the specific office where you need to conduct business:

CLERK – 309-262-0960, clerk@morrill.nacone.org

TREASURER – 308-262-1177, treasurer@morrillcountyne.com

ASSESSOR – 309-262-1534

VETERAN'S OFFICE – 308-262-0787, tim@morrillcountyne.com

Brandt says the county is also getting a ballot drop box, likely next week, which can also serve for the other offices.