Morrill Co. Joins Others Restricting Courthouse Access

BY News Release | March 31, 2020
Officials in Morrill County say they are joining other county governments in restricting public access to the courthouse, effective April 6.

Morrill County Clerk Kathleen  Brandt says in a release the courthouse doors will still be open, however access to the Clerk, Treasurer, Assessor and Veteran’s offices will be by appointment only.

To make appointments, contact the specific office where you need to conduct business:

  • CLERK – 309-262-0960, clerk@morrill.nacone.org
  • TREASURER – 308-262-1177, treasurer@morrillcountyne.com
  • ASSESSOR – 309-262-1534
    rnelson@morrillcountyne.comE
  • VETERAN’S OFFICE – 308-262-0787, tim@morrillcountyne.com

Brandt says the county is also getting a ballot drop box, likely next week, which can also serve for the other offices.

