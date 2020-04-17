New Case in Cheyenne County Brings Panhandle Total Positives to 34

Unified Command confirms a new case for COVID-19 in Cheyenne County. A female in her teens is the newest case and was a close contact of a previously positive case.

The investigation is occurring and all local contacts have been notified. Close contacts have been quarantined and are being actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials. Contacts that are currently showing symptoms are being tested.

We are working with other Nebraska public health jurisdictions to investigate other possible exposures outside the Panhandle. There are no additional community exposures to note in the Panhandle area.

March 2-April 17, 2020

Positive: 34

Recovered: 18

Box Butte County: 1 case

Cheyenne County: 4 cases One case has recovered and is out of isolation

Kimball County: 10 Cases Nine have recovered and are out of isolation

Morrill County: 1 Case

Scotts Bluff County: 18 Cases Eight have recovered and are out of isolation



All Panhandle residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. What does this mean to you?

Stay Home

Stay home whenever possible.

Avoid gathering in any groups.

Do not visit or host people who do not live with you.

Stay Healthy

Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.

Stay Connected

Stay in touch with friends and loved ones

Check in on people who may be alone or need help.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

