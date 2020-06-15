Nine New Cases Brings Panhandle COVID-19 Total to 218

Several announcements were shared in the Governor’s news conference today. Governor Ricketts announced we will move into phase three of the Directed Health Measure beginning June 22, loosening restrictions that have been in place during the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The full details for the transition of phases can be accessed at http://pphd.org/COVID-19.html, under resources. Changes specific to phase three can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/yclb5wfx.

A phasing guidance has been developed for long-term care facilities for responsibly easing restrictions in facilities while COVID-19 remains in communities across Nebraska. Facilities will work closely with health districts to complete baseline testing of their staff to identify infected persons, whether they are asymptomatic or ill, and get them into isolation. This will let people that are virus-free continue to function normally and prevent asymptomatic spread to others.

Also announced today by Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt, is their expectation that schools will have in-person learning this fall. They are working on best practices found at launchne.com.

Free drive-thru testing will be available in four Panhandle locations this week:

Chadron: Wednesday from 8am-Noon: Chadron Community Hospital, 825 Centennial Drive, testing will be on the west side of the building

Alliance: Thursday from 8am-Noon: Alliance Fire Department, 315 Cheyenne Ave

Scottsbluff: Friday & Saturday from 8am-Noon: Panhandle Public Health District, 18 W. 16th St

Sidney: Sunday from 8am-Noon: Location to Be Announced

If you are experiencing symptoms currently, do not wait for testing, call your doctor, clinic, or our 24/7 line at 308-262-5764.

COVID-19 testing is now available at Community Action Health Center Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7a-8a. Testing is open to those that are symptomatic. Sign up today https://tinyurl.com/Y8P6YU02.

Unified Command confirms nine new cases in Scotts Bluff County, they are as follows:

County Demographics Exposure Type Scotts Bluff Female in her 20s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 20s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 30s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 40s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 50s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 60s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Males in his teens Close Contact Scotts Bluff Male in his 50s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Male in his 60s Close Contact

Thirteen cases have recovered: one in Banner County, two in Cheyenne County, and ten in Scotts Bluff County, bringing the total recoveries to 130.

March 2-June 15, 2020

Total Tests Conducted: 4,304, Positive: 218, Deaths: 2



Cumulative Positivity Rate: 4.9%

Recovered: 130, Active Cases: 86

Active Hospitalizations: 6, Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 27