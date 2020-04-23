One New Scotts Bluff Co. COVID-19 case as 10th Kimball Co. Case Recovers

Officials say total novel coronavirus cases in the the Panhandle have hit 40, that as the 10th recovery has been reported out of the 10 currently confirmed positive cases in Kimball County.

Unified Command confirms the newest case for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County is a male in his 40s.

The initial investigation has begun and more details will be released when they are complete. Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials. Contacts that are currently showing symptoms will be tested.

March 2-April 22, 2020

Positive: 40

Recovered: 21

Box Butte County: 1 case

Cheyenne County: 5 cases

Two have recovered and are out of isolation

Kimball County: 10 Cases

Ten have recovered and are out of isolation

Morrill County: 1 Case

Scotts Bluff County: 23 Cases

Nine have recovered and are out of isolation

All Panhandle residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. What does this mean to you?

Stay Home

Stay home whenever possible.

Avoid gathering in any groups.

Do not visit or host people who do not live with you.

Stay Healthy

Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.

Stay Connected

Stay in touch with friends and loved ones

Check in on people who may be alone or need help.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html .