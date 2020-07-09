Panhandle Health Officials Announce Fifth COVID-19 Related Death

A female in her 70s with underlying health conditions is the fifth COVID-19 related death in Scotts Bluff County.
“We extend our sincerest sympathy to her family and continue urging all Panhandle residents to take increased precautions against this insidious virus,” said Paulette Schnell, Scotts bluff County Health Department Director.
Unified Command confirms one more case of COVID-19 in the Panhandle, a Scotts Bluff County woman in her 40s.
Sixteen new recoveries, seven in Morrill County and nine in Scotts Bluff County, brings the total recoveries to 257 out of a total of 345 positive cases. 83 are active, with 3 currently hospitalized.
Testing opportunities for the week of July 6:
- Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
- Testnebraska.com
- Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)
- Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays, 7-8am
- Gordon Clinic parking lot: Monday (7/13) 3-4pm, and Thursday (7/16) 3-4pm
- Call for an appointment: 308-282-6334 or 308-282-1442
- There is no charge for this testing.
- Morrill County Community Hospital: Daily
- Call for testing, insurance will be billed
- Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.