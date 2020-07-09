Panhandle Health Officials Announce Fifth COVID-19 Related Death

A female in her 70s with underlying health conditions is the fifth COVID-19 related death in Scotts Bluff County.

“We extend our sincerest sympathy to her family and continue urging all Panhandle residents to take increased precautions against this insidious virus,” said Paulette Schnell, Scotts bluff County Health Department Director.

Unified Command confirms one more case of COVID-19 in the Panhandle, a Scotts Bluff County woman in her 40s.

Sixteen new recoveries, seven in Morrill County and nine in Scotts Bluff County, brings the total recoveries to 257 out of a total of 345 positive cases. 83 are active, with 3 currently hospitalized.

Testing opportunities for the week of July 6: